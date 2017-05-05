Federal suit filed over plan to merge Fair Park, BTW high schools

Alumni and parents of students at Shreveport's Fair Park High School have followed through with a threat to file suit against the Caddo Parish School Board over the proposed merger of Booker T. Washington and Fair Park.

The suit was filed just before 1 p.m. Friday in federal court by several parents on behalf of their children and the Fair Park Alumni Association.

Click here to read the full complaint, which involves the school board’s decision in January to merge “two all-black schools, vestiges of past government-imposed racial segregation which have never been integrated, as the solution for the School Board’s alleged need to “right-size” the district and to supposedly generate funds for teacher pay raises.”

The suit claims the school board is violating the equal protection requirements of the 14th Amendment.

#breaking some parents and alumni association have filed a federal lawsuit to block merger of Fair Park High school. Live report at 4p @KSLA pic.twitter.com/VrfCg8Ccns — jeff ferrell (@jeffatksla) May 5, 2017

The Fair Park Alumni Association released this statement early Friday afternoon on their reasons for joining as plaintiffs in the suit:

We believe the action of the Caddo Parish School Board has been hastily taken without adequate study, even when such study was requested by staff and Superintendent Dr. Lamar Gorree. It is unfortunate that legal action had to be taken; however, it is necessary that all steps be taken to protect all students’ right to an education that is equal and non-discriminatory. We understand that we are seeking extraordinary relief; however, our extraordinary students deserve no less,” said Cathryn Bonds, Director of the Alumni Association.

The plaintiffs, who are asking for a trial, are seeking an immediate temporary restraining order until a hearing can be conducted on the issue of preliminary and/or permanent injunctive relief.

Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree says he and board members cannot comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.