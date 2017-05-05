FEMA looking to hire in Louisiana

FEMA is looking for some workers in Louisiana to help out during a disaster. They are looking to convert local hires into reservists, meaning people in this area will need to be available and ready to respond to a disaster at any time, anywhere in the nation.

"We're looking at making this essentially the way we go forward with doing business in that we hire locally, especially in the areas that seem more impacted than others, in order to keep a local workforce and to be able to respond to these disasters more quickly and effectively," said Carisa Berkeley, Supervisor of Human Resources Specialist for FEMA.

There are about 100 openings for the FEMA reservist positions for Public Assistance Site inspector specialists. Most of the openings would be to help cities get back on their feet if they had damage during a natural disaster.

You can find a list of open jobs with FEMA here. You must apply to the positions here.

