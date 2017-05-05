Shreveport man facing life in prison for murder of cousin

A suspect in a slaying July 17 in Shreveport has turned himself over to police detectives.

A Shreveport man faces life in prison following his conviction for the fatal shooting of his cousin in July 2016.

LaBroderick DeShawn Alexander, 31, was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder by a Caddo Parish jury in the death of 35-year-old Kevin Darnell White.

Alexander was accused of shooting White, described by the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office as a distant cousin, after the two got into an argument in July 2016.

White, from Cedar Grove, was riding around town with three friends when they picked up Alexander, who had known two of White's friends for a number of years. An argument that began inside the vehicle continued when the group reached the Greenbrook neighborhood and got out of the vehicle. At some time Alexander pointed a gun at White, who had time to text his girlfriend of the incident when Alexander shot him in the face with a .45-caliber handgun. A neighbor heard the shot and called 911.

White was taken to University Health by one of the eyewitnesses. He died the following day.

Alexander turned himself in to police 3 days later.

At trial, prosecutors introduced a screen shot of White’s text message to his girlfriend and the three eyewitnesses testified that Alexander shot White, according to a statement announcing the conviction released Friday.

The seven-woman, five-man jury rejected the defense argument that the defendant acted in self-defense and returned its verdict of guilty as charged in just 65 minutes.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office, Alexander already had an extensive criminal history and was on parole at the time of the shooting. Those prior convictions included a felony hit-and-run in 2006; second-offense possession of marijuana in 2007; aggravated assault with a firearm on a police officer in 2015; and attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2015.

Alexander faces a mandatory life sentence without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence when he faces District Judge Katherine Dorroh again in his return to her court May 22.

