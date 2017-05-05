Police investigate incident where 1 shot, 1 hit with pipe

Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting Friday that left one man shot.

It happened just before noon in the 3200 block of Valley View Drive.That's in Shreveport's Garden Valley neighborhood.

"As far as we know, it appears that two gentlemen got into an argument," said Shreveport Police Chief, Alan Crump One appeared to have produced some sort of lead object and struck the gentleman he was into it with. The one with a pipe allegedly produced a firearm and fired a shot."

Crump added that the shooting victim was hit by gunfire in the torso. Aside from that, the shooting victim's condition is unknown at this time and it is also unclear if any arrests have been made.

"We don't know what led to the altercation or the ordeal," Crump said. "Our investigators are still on the scene to piece that together."

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 has a crew on scene and will bring more as it becomes available.

