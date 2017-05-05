Blue Angels visit children at University Health

Preparations for the 2017 Defenders of Liberty Airshow are well under way at Barksdale Air Force Base and testing the worst-case scenario is part of those preps.

Preparations for the 2017 Defenders of Liberty Airshow are well under way at Barksdale Air Force Base and testing the worst-case scenario is part of those preps.

The Barksdale AFB Defenders of Freedom Airshow will be one for the books, weather wise. You could not ask for better conditions than what we have in store. The free Air Show will be both Saturday and Sunday, May 6 & 7 beginning at 11 a.m., with gates opening to the public at 9 a.m. This year's show features the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the top aerobatic pilots in the world, the Canadian Skyhawks and of course a wide array of aircrafts from across the country. Saturday will bring in...

The Barksdale AFB Defenders of Freedom Airshow will be one for the books, weather wise. You could not ask for better conditions than what we have in store. The free Air Show will be both Saturday and Sunday, May 6 & 7 beginning at 11 a.m., with gates opening to the public at 9 a.m. This year's show features the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the top aerobatic pilots in the world, the Canadian Skyhawks and of course a wide array of aircrafts from across the country. Saturday will bring in...

Some of the Blue Angels visited the children's hospital patients and staff at University Health

Some of the Blue Angels stopped at the children's hospital at University Health

Some of the Blue Angels stopped at the children's hospital at University Health

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels in town for the Defenders of Liberty Air Show visited some special patients Friday morning.

The Navy’s premier aerial demonstration teams is headlining the airshow at Barksdale Air Force Base May 6-7, but took the time to stop by the children's hospital at University Health Hospital in Shreveport young patients there. The kids were excited to get the visitors and the Blue Angels say they always hope to leave a lasting impact on those who may not be able to make it out to the air show this weekend.

"There's nothing better than be able to look into a little boy or a little girl's face and make their day that much better. It's that astounding," said Petty Officer First Class Richard Sweeney, with the U.S. Navy.

The Blue Angels gave out special coins to the kids they visited.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.