Blue Angels visit children at University Health

The Barksdale AFB Defenders of Freedom Airshow will be one for the books, weather wise. You could not ask for better conditions than what we have in store. The free Air Show will be both Saturday and Sunday, May 6 & 7 beginning at 11 a.m., with gates opening to the public at 9 a.m. This year's show features the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the top aerobatic pilots in the world, the Canadian Skyhawks and of course a wide array of aircrafts from across the country. Saturday will bring in...More >>
The Barksdale AFB Defenders of Freedom Airshow will be one for the books, weather wise. You could not ask for better conditions than what we have in store. The free Air Show will be both Saturday and Sunday, May 6 & 7 beginning at 11 a.m., with gates opening to the public at 9 a.m. This year's show features the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the top aerobatic pilots in the world, the Canadian Skyhawks and of course a wide array of aircrafts from across the country. Saturday will bring in...More >>
Barksdale Air Force Base is gearing up for the 2017 Defenders of Liberty Airshow.More >>
Barksdale Air Force Base is gearing up for the 2017 Defenders of Liberty Airshow.More >>
Preparations for the 2017 Defenders of Liberty Airshow are well under way at Barksdale Air Force Base and testing the worst-case scenario is part of those preps.More >>
Preparations for the 2017 Defenders of Liberty Airshow are well under way at Barksdale Air Force Base and testing the worst-case scenario is part of those preps.More >>
The Blue Angels flight team gave two ArkLaTex men a once-in-a-lifetime experience.More >>
The Blue Angels flight team gave two ArkLaTex men a once-in-a-lifetime experience.More >>
If it's positive or otherwise uplifting news, you'll find it right here.More >>
If it's positive or otherwise uplifting news, you'll find it right here.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.More >>
The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet police say she did not contact them immediately.More >>
The End Brooklyn cafe is accusing Starbucks of stealing its idea for the bright pink and blue drink. The shop said it started selling its "unicorn latte" in December.More >>
The End Brooklyn cafe is accusing Starbucks of stealing its idea for the bright pink and blue drink. The shop said it started selling its "unicorn latte" in December.More >>