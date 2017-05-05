Man, teen give accounts of fire that destroyed home - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Man, teen give accounts of fire that destroyed home

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport man and his nephew are sharing their stories after a fire destroyed their home Thursday morning.

The house caught fire shortly after 3:00 a.m., in the 300 block of 72nd Street between Dowdell Street and Linwood Avenue.

The three people living inside made their way out of the home and two of them shared their accounts of what happened.

The are staying with their mother and grandmother and she says she doesn't mind.

"I'm just relieved nobody got hurt," said Apostle Eva McHenry.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the family said that they had lit a candle before the home caught fire.

