Remaining 2 of 4 teens in custody accused of robbing woman at gunpoint

Bossier City police have arrested 2 more 16-year-olds for trying to steal a woman's car Wednesday night.

Police say around 11 p.m. four young men approached a woman at Thrifty Liquor in the 5500 block of East Texas Street when one pointed a gun at her.

The robbers reportedly tried to take the car and when it wouldn't start they took the woman's phone and ran away.

Police who responded to the call were able to take a 12-year-old suspect into custody but did not find any of the other suspects.

On Thursday, a 14-year-old suspect turned himself for the crime.

After an investigation, Bossier City Police say the 4 suspects ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in the 4800 block of Shed Road just over an hour before committing the armed robbery.

From there they reportedly went to the Villaggio Apartments in the 5200 block of East Texas Street where they stole a handgun from an unlocked vehicle and then walked to the Thrifty Liquor Store where they robbed the victim.

The suspects were booked into the Wade Juvenile Detention Center in Coushatta on armed robbery and simple burglary charges.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.