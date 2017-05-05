Body found inside truck in downtown Shreveport

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A body was found in an abandoned truck early Friday morning in downtown Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating after a man's body was found inside a truck Friday morning.

The gray Nissan truck was discovered just after 5:30 a.m. parked sideways on Travis Street between Common and Douglas streets across from the First United Methodist Church.

Police say an older man was found inside with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The coroner and investigators were on scene working to identify the man.

Police say they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

