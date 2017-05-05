Police: Man claims he was shot on Airline Drive

Bossier City police are investigating after a man said he was shot Friday morning while driving along Airline Drive.

The man was found before 5 a.m. at the Microtel Inn one Village Lane.

Police say the man had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his side and was taken to University Health hospital.

The man's identity has not been released and no arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.