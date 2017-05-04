Straight talk at forum over violence in north Shreveport

Members of the Cherokee Park and Highland Park community are hosting a forum Thursday night about recent crime and violence in the area.

Cherokee Park Elementary Principal Dr. Tyrone Burton begins with opening remarks at a "Call to Action Forum" Thursday night, May 4. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA)

A recent spate of violent crime in north Shreveport led to some straight talk at an anti-crime forum dedicated to finding long-term solutions.

The areas of concern involve the Cherokee Park and Highland Park neighborhoods, where two recent shootings have led to big concerns.

That led to the forum A Call to Action, where the public and police agreed on one fact: Police cannot solve the problem alone.

Those shootings both took place at the Grimmett Drive Apartment complex, less than a mile from the site of the forum May 4 at Cherokee Park Elementary School.

But even before this community gathering, police said they have focused heavily on crime prevention in this part of Shreveport.

In fact, Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said a team of community liaison officers visited every single house in these two neighborhoods last year, giving instructions on how to join a Neighborhood Watch.

"After responding to over 700 plus homes in that neighborhood, there was a subsequent meeting for people who were interested. Thirty people showed up."

That's about how many people turned out for this crime forum, including longtime resident James Robinson.

He expressed frustration with police response times in the past telling us, "They either never come or when they come it's an hour later."

Hines said it's all too easy to complain about crime, but explained this is much more than just a policing problem.

"If anybody tells you that we can do this job alone, Jeff, they're blind."

Resident Carl Collins, who also attended the forum, agreed that more people need to step forward.

But he also contended that more police presence is needed. "More than what we have, throughout the city of Shreveport."

And many residents will also tell you they don't expect to see less crime here until they see more police.

Cherokee Park Elementary principal Tyrone Burton told the gathering that such crime is having an affect on students.

Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump urged people to step forward with information that can help police solve criminal cases.

City Councilman Willie Bradford organized the forum and was joined by Councilman James Flurry, who also gave words of encouragement to the residents who turned out, along with Caddo Commission President Steve Jackson.

There will be a meeting to reorganize the Cherokee Park and Highland Park Neighborhood Association.

That will be held June 6 at Mamie Hicks Community Center in the 200 block of Mayfair Drive in Shreveport.

