Texarkana, TX, police seek help identifying suspected thief

Authorities ask anyone who recognizes the woman in these photographs to call Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP. (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

Texarkana, Texas, police are sharing surveillance camera photos in hopes of identifying a woman suspected of stealing an iPhone 7.

Authorities say it was taken Saturday afternoon from the AT&T Store in the 4900 block of North Stateline Road.

The woman asked to look at a phone then waited until all the employees were busy helping other customers, police said.

That's when she reportedly walked out the front door with the phone.

"She probably thought she had gotten away with it," says a post on the Police Department's Facebook page. "However, unfortunately for her, the surveillance cameras recorded the whole thing."

