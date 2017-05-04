Summerfield's final meeting with Downsville

The Summerfield basketball program is back where they used to be, on top winning state championships.

The Lady Rebels have won three straight championships.

The boys basketball team was runner up this year and the baseball team is trying to win it's first state title since 1995.

Summerfield will take on Downsville Friday at 6 o'clock. The Rebels are 3-0 against Downsville this season but Summerfield Head Coach Chris Reed is only focused on the present.

"We just can't take this team lightly we've already played them three times in district , coach Wolf is going to have those guys ready to come out and fight," said head coach Chris Reed.

"It's just playing them again we've already beat them before and we've got to continue to do the same things we did to win," said senior pitcher Casey Chandler.

Downsville was last seasons Class C runner ups.

On the outside looking in the town of Summerfield is small but they make up for it where it counts on the inside.

"It's good it's a family atmosphere. I love it here. The parents are always at the games and if something needs to be done you don't have to ask because they want to be involved," said Coach Reed.

The Rebels have something special brewing on the court and they want to do the same thing on the Diamond, win titles.

"We have athletes and have great coaches available for basketball baseball and softball," said Chandler. "We also get it done in the classroom, we are pretty smart too. Winning a state championship, that's how I want to go out on top. We just have to keep a level head we know we are prepared."

