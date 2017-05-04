Authorities ID homeless man who died when struck by SUV

Caddo authorities have identified the homeless man who died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle.

The coroner's office reports that 53-year-old Timothy Evans was sitting on the side of the road when he was struck by an SUV.

It happened around 10:43 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Knight Street. That's near Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.

Booking records show 55-year-old Michael Daniels, of Power Springs, Ga., if free on bond after being booked on one count of vehicular homicide.

Authorities say he was driving a 2012 GMC Terrain south on Knight Street when the accident happened.

Daniels told police that Evans was wearing dark colored clothing and that the area was dark.

Daniels stayed on the scene and was taken to Shreveport police headquarters for chemical testing mandated by state law.

Those tests showed he was over the legal limit for intoxication, authorities said.

