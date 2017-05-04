Caddo commissioners agree to add more cameras at animal shelter

Caddo commissioners agreed Thursday to add more cameras at the parish animal shelter.

The vote on Ordinance 5689 was 9 to 1 to appropriate $25,000 for the cameras and related equipment.

Another proposal dealing with animal control, Ordinance 5685, died for lack of a second.

The measure, which called for pet registrations, can be brought up at a later date.

For now, however, the commissioners' inaction Thursday has it postponed indefinitely.

