Caddo commissioners agree to add more cameras at animal shelter

Caddo commissioners agreed Thursday to add more cameras at the parish animal shelter.
Watch KSLA News 12 at 6 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.
The vote on Ordinance 5689 was 9 to 1 to appropriate $25,000 for the cameras and related equipment.
Another proposal dealing with animal control, Ordinance 5685, died for lack of a second.
The measure, which called for pet registrations, can be brought up at a later date.
For now, however, the commissioners' inaction Thursday has it postponed indefinitely.
Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.