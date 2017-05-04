‘Salem’ donates $200,000 worth of materials to Shreveport Aquarium

The Shreveport Aquarium is getting a little help from some famous friends.

Fox 21 Television Studios and the production crew on the set of the series Salem donated more than $200,000 worth of set materials to the Shreveport Aquarium.

According to Jake Wood, the spokesperson for the aquarium, the donation will be re-purposed to provide some new attractions to the aquarium.

"We're going to have several pieces of that set, just behind me will be a shipwreck scene. That will be built out of ships that are from that set and so it'll be like you're walking into a shipwreck, sitting on the bottom of the ocean."

The series was filmed in Northwest Louisiana in its entirety and was canceled after just three seasons.

Jim Hays of LA House of Props, says he received the donation on behalf of the aquarium and is working with his team to build a shipwreck and submarine installations.

Hays said that in all his time working in Louisiana's film industry, he has never seen a crew give so much back to the community.

"It's a lot of material… construction pieces from the two ships that they built, it's lanterns, rope...They pretty much said, 'whatever you want, you tag it.. you can have it'," Hays said.

Hays added that sets normally throw unneeded items away or place them back on the market for low prices.

But with Salem, Hays said they organized everything so the aquarium was easily able to take what they needed.

The aquarium is scheduled to open in late summer of 2017, a date Wood says was made possible in part by this new donation.

"The donation is actually helping us maintain that opening date of late August, we're not having to go and source these materials or build a lot of it out. We are on track to open this August and we can't wait to it," Wood said.

