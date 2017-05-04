Fouke, AR, mayor, ex-FBI agent react to Tony Alamo's death

Alamo, whose legal name is Bernie Lazor Hoffman, died May 3 at a federal prison in North Carolina at the age of 82. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Reactions to the death of convicted sex offender and former evangelist Tony Alamo range from surprise to welcome closure.

Those are the view of some of those who were closely tied to the controversial, self-proclaimed religious leader and the investigation that landed him in prison for the rest of his life.

Alamo, whose legal name is Bernie Lazor Hoffman, died Wednesday at a federal prison in North Carolina at the age of 82.

He was eight years into a 175-year sentence after being convicted of taking young girls across state lines for sex.

Alamo and a group of his followers made Miller County, Ark., their home until state and federal agents raided the Tony Alamo Christian Ministries compound in the tiny southwest Arkansas town of Fouke in fall 2008 to investigate possible child abuse and pornography.

That investigation led to a 10-count indictment and a trial during which witnesses testified that Alamo took multiple wives, including a 15-year-old girl in 1994, followed by increasingly younger girls.

Alamo was convicted after five women testified they were "married" to him in secret ceremonies at his compound when they were minors - including one when she was only 8 years old - and later taken to places outside Arkansas for sex.

Eight years later, the building that used to be known as the Tony Alamo Christian Church has a new life as Sanctuary of Hope.

"The former church building is now a real church," Fouke Mayor Terry Purvis said.

His concerns about Alamo's ministry in the city were among issues that prompted him to run for mayor, he added.

"For years while they were here, they put this town through torment," Purvis recalled.

"Unfortunately, I was very happy to hear," he said of learning about Alamo's death. "Like I said, the finality is now done and over with."

Alamo reportedly already was in ill health when he received his de facto life sentence in 2009.

He survived a heart attack and double pneumonia in 2011.

The cause of his death has not been released.

"We knew Tony Alamo would put up a fight," recalled retired FBI agent Randall Harris, who headed the Alamo investigation for more than two years.

Still, he said, Alamo's death took him and the victims of Alamo's crimes by surprise.

"I was first actually contacted early yesterday morning by one of the 'Jane Does' asking if I knew the information was true. And later on, I was contacted by the FBI."

It reminded Harris of something the federal judge said as he sentenced Alamo to 175 years behind bars.

"When Alamo was sentenced, Judge Barnes told him that someday he would face a higher judge than him.

"So I suppose that's where he is at now."

