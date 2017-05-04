Shreveport burglary suspect also wanted in DeSoto, Allen

WANTED: Nicholas E. Jones, 24, of Shreveport, 1 count of burglary in Shreveport, 1 count of failure to appear in DeSoto Parish, 1 count of theft of a motor vehicle in Kinder. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are asking for the public's help finding a parolee wanted in connection with a residential burglary April 3.

Detectives say 24-year-old Nicholas E. Jones also is wanted in Allen and DeSoto parishes and by the Louisiana Probation and Parole office.

DeSoto Parish authorities said Jones, whose last known address is the 100 block of Stoner Avenue in Shreveport, is wanted there for allegedly failing to appear in court on a charge of unauthorized use of a movable.

And Kinder police say they have a warrant to arrest Jones on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

Jones sometimes identifies himself as a female and is known to dress as a female from time to time, according to a wanted flyer from Shreveport police.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Jones to call Detective Daniel Albrecht at (318) 673-6953 or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

