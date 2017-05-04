Man with ALS has only days; family seeks help with burial

According to Nathan Rawls' family, he is now about to lose his battle with ALS. (Source: Tonia Rawls, Nathan's Wife)

A Coushatta man who has been battling ALS since November 2015 has taken a turn for the worse.

Now family members of Nathan Rawls, who for months have been working to get things to where he can be treated at home, are having to plan for his burial.

Watch KSLA News 12 at 5 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

And that task has become even more difficult due to their inability to keep his life insurance.

"When he was working, he had life insurance," Rawls' sister Delilah Gray said. "But when he wasn't able to work anymore, when he had to quit, all that went away."

ALS is amyotrophic laterals sclerosis, a degenerative condition also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

It has rendered Rawls immobile and in need of a feeding tube to eat and a ventilator to breathe.

Just one day ago, doctors at LifeCare North in Shreveport notified his family that he now only has days to live.

"His heart is giving out," said his wife, Tonia Rawls. "His heart rate wants to jump up to 144, and his blood pressure wants to go up."

For months, his family has been buying a new van, trying to get him a ventilator and outfitting his residence so he could be treated at home.

Now they are faced with his final needs and lack of insurance.

'When you're trying to get life insurance for a person that's got such a disease as ALS or anything that can cause death, people won't insure you," Gray said.

The Rawls family now has opened a GoFundMe account in an attempt to get help with his funeral expenses.

LEARN MORE

May is ALS Awareness Month.

If you or someone you know requires aid with ALS, you can check here for the Louisiana-Mississippi chapter of the ALS Association's list of local certified ALS clinics.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.