UL System Board names Maggio new Northwestern President

The Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System has named Chris Maggio the 19th president of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.

According to a statement released by NSU early Thursday afternoon, Maggio has worked at Northwestern for close to 30 years, most recently serving as acting president. During his tenure his roles have included work in athletics, alumni relations and student affairs.

"I've given my professional life to Northwestern and it has been a joy to come to work every day," Maggio said. "It is an honor to take the role as president full time and I look forward to collaborating with students, faculty and staff to ensure the university continues on its positive trajectory."

The Northwestern State University Search Committee narrowed the field to two finalists, Maggio and William Wainwright, after interviewing three semifinalists on Northwestern's campus last week.

"Northwestern is near and dear to my heart and the Board could not have made a wrong decision today. Chris is passionate about the university and with his experience and knowledge I am confident he will be a positive leader for the entire community," UL System President and CEO Jim Henderson said. "On the other hand, Will Wainwright is one of the brightest minds in higher education and his future in Louisiana has no bounds."

During his interview Maggio outlined his familiarity with the campus and noted its key to success is faculty innovation, an engaged student body and community partnerships. He promises to bring a passion and fervor to the office with a collaborative governing style.

UL System President and CEO Jim Henderson led Northwestern prior to beginning his new role in January.