Ex-worker accused of stealing from credit union is in jail

A woman suspected of stealing from the credit union where she worked remains in custody in Bossier Parish.

Booking records show 49-year-old Kellee Ann Churchwell, of the 2000 block of Normand Avenue in Bossier City, is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility on one count each of felony theft and computer fraud. Her bonds total $12,500.

Churchwell is suspected of increasing the limit on her credit card almost sevenfold then spending nearly $2,900 she was not entitled to spend.

She was fired from Carter Federal Credit Union after an audit reportedly revealed the theft.

Bossier sheriff's detectives say Churchwell was working at the credit union's branch on Benton Road in Bossier City when, without approval, she allegedly increased the $500 limit on her personal credit card three times between August and January to $3,400.

Churchwell surrendered to authorities and was booked at 12:35 p.m. May 3.

