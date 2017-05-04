Outstanding forecast for Cinco De Mayo

More than a century ago, about the time over the Civil War, the Mexican army defeated the French army winning the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. The date was May 5th, 1862. Word quickly spread across the border to California's Mexican-Americans. The very next year the Mexican-Americans celebrated Cinco De Mayo, or May 5th, to show solidarity with their with their family and friend across the border in Mexico who had refused French rule. The celebrations soon spread and over time it became a holiday that was a celebration of Mexican heritage and culture. Mariachi bands and sombreros became the norm along with Mexican food and beverage.

Here in the Ark-La-Tex Cinco De Mayo is alive and well with celebrations area-wide. The weather Friday will be a delight for any outdoor Cinco De Mayo activities and celebrations from parties at home to downtown festivals, patio celebrations at most Mexican restaurants or parties sponsored by civic and art groups. Friday highs will be in the 70s followed by evening temperatures in the 60s falling into the 50s after midnight. You may want to carry a light jacket. Of course, we'll have plenty of sunshine and a clear night.

I spoke with Frank Uriarte, manager of Nicky's on East Texas near Louisiana Downs. They're celebrating Cinco De Mayo all weekend. On tap live band and karaoke on the patio, a Mariachi band, face painting and balloon animals for the kiddos, drink specials and happy hour all day. Grab your sombrero.

Khyla Walker with the Provenance Community off Southern Loop says they're pulling out all the stops with their inaugural Cinco De Mayo Fiesta in Windrush Park. The celebration is being catered by El Cabo Verde with authentic Mexican dishes and drinks. The event starts at 4:00 PM. A Mariachi band performs at 4:30 followed by music from SiDE fX.

In short, get into a Mariachi state of mind, pull out your old serape and celebrate Cinco De Mayo at your favorite place in the Ark-La-Tex. Buenos Dias, Amigos!

