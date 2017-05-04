CrimeStoppers reward grows for information in fatal shooting

The body of Phadarius Hughes, 21 was found gunned down in a vehicle that crashed into an apartment building. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are looking for leads in a fatal shooting that happened in December 2016, and CrimeStoppers is offering additional money for anyone to come forward.

The body of Phadarius Hughes, 21 was found inside a car in the parking lot of the Briarwood Apartments, located in the 4000 block of Golf Links Boulevard.

Police say Hughes was found with a gunshot wound to the head. The vehicle crashed into one of the apartment buildings.

The vehicle had several bullet holes through the driver's side window and rear glass, according to the coroner's office.

Police are still searching for the person or persons responsible for the shooting.

CrimeStoppers is offering $3,000 for any information in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

