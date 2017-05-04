Cherokee Park, Highland Park host forum on crime, violence

Authorities say 18-year-old Dimitri McLaurin, of Shreveport, was in a residence at Grimmett Drive Apartments when he was shot at least once in his upper body.

Authorities say 18-year-old Dimitri McLaurin, of Shreveport, was in a residence at Grimmett Drive Apartments when he was shot at least once in his upper body.

Police are on the scene of a shooting in north Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Police are on the scene of a shooting in north Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The shooting is one of two Shreveport police are investigating at this hour.

The shooting is one of two Shreveport police are investigating at this hour.

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting April 19 that sent a male to a hospital with a leg wound. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting April 19 that sent a male to a hospital with a leg wound. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Five people are in police custody after barricading themselves inside a north Shreveport home.

Five people are in police custody after barricading themselves inside a north Shreveport home.

A recent spate of violent crime in north Shreveport led to some straight talk at an anti-crime forum dedicated to finding long-term solutions.

A recent spate of violent crime in north Shreveport led to some straight talk at an anti-crime forum dedicated to finding long-term solutions.

Members of Shreveport's Cherokee Park and Highland Park neighborhoods hosted a forum Thursday night about recent crime and violence in the area.

Watch KSLA News 12 at 10 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

It was held at Cherokee Park Elementary School in the 2000 block of E. Algonquin Trail.

A Call to Action was called by Shreveport Councilman Willie Bradford, who represents the area.

Recent shootings and other crimes, including the shooting of a teenager on Grimmett Drive, have residents concerned.

"It has been pretty bad, but I would like for the children to be safe as they are going to school," Opal Marshall, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years.

Before the forum, Bradford said that his hope was that it would help put residents like Marshall at ease.

"We want to talk about some very tangible and realistic goals and proposals that we can do ourselves to help combat what we consider is a very safe environment at this point," said Bradford.

Cherokee Park Elementary principal Tyrone Burton says just because the forum is at the school doesn't mean it's just for parents of students. He says it's for anyone who lives in the area who wants to participate.

"The school is simply hosting it because we operate in a context of the community. Schools reflect the community and we work in tandem with all of our stakeholders which means all the folks in the community," said Dr. Burton.

Police personnel also were expected at the meeting to talk with concerned parents and citizens.

"Policing can only do so much. We're going to have to take some responsibility as a community to do something to help," said Bradford.

The councilman went on to say he wants more action from law enforcement, but he's not releasing them from any responsibility.

"That's not my intent. My intent is that if we're going to be vigilant and serious in eradicating and lessening the criminal elements in our community, we're going to have to take a role in that."

Bradford hopes to empower residents to step up and take responsibility as a community.

"I"m going to offer them solution and options that we can engage ourselves in to make that happen," said Bradford. "Not just stand by and want policing to solve these problems when we ourselves can do something."

Burton added: "The solutions to Cherokee Park's problems resides and rest in Cherokee Park with Cherokee Park's residents and neighborhoods."

Bradford says he's planning a follow-up meeting with residents who are serious about helping out.

Bradford also plans on hosting a series of similar forums for the MLK-Cooper Road neighborhood the last week in May and then the Allendale-Lakeside area the second week in June.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.