Cherokee Park Elementary to host forum on crime and violence

Members of the Cherokee Park and Highland Park community are hosting a forum Thursday night about recent crime and violence in the area.

The forum will be at Cherokee Park Elementary School in the 2000 block of E. Algonquin Trail at 6 p.m.

The forum is being called "A Call to Action" by the Shreveport City Councilman for the area Willie Bradford.

There will also be police personnel at the meeting to talk to concerned parents and citizens.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.