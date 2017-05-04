Woman wounded in drive-by shooting

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

One woman is recovering after being shot during a drive-by shooting in Shreveport on Thursday morning.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 70th St at Dowdell, according to Shreveport Police dispatch.

The victim told police that she was walking to the store when a black Lexus drove by shooting outside her car.

She was hit by gunfire in the forearm and then sent to University Health for treatment.

Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police say that no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the group's website www.lockemup.org.

