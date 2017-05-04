Maintenance man shot while attempting to repair window

One man is recovering from a gunshot wound after attempting to make a late night repair at a Shreveport apartment complex.

It happened 10 minutes before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Coventry Place Apartments in the 4000 block of Coventry Place Apartments, according to Shreveport police.

Earlier, a call was made from an apartment for a repair after a brick was thrown through a window.

A maintenance man was dispatched to fix the broken window by the apartment's management without notifying the tenant.

Police say when the resident spotted the man, the resident thought someone was breaking in and mistook his drill as a gun.

The maintenance man was shot in the arm and was sent to University Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

He is expected to be okay. No word from police if the window was patched.

