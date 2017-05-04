Shreveport family displaced after house fire

Shreveport firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire overnight in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Shortly after 3:00 a.m., firefighters responded to the 300 block of 72nd Street between Dowdell Street and Linwood Avenue, one block from the Linwood Public Charter School.

When firefighters arrived, they could see flames coming from the home. As many as 18 fire units responded to the scene, according to 911 records.

The three people living inside made their way out of the home. Firefighters quickly got the blaze under control.

No one was hurt.

According to the fire department, the fire is believed to have started in a bedroom and spread through the home. The fire also spread into the attic.

The family will not be allowed to return to the home due to heavy smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the family said that they had lit a candle before the home caught fire.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.