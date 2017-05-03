NAACP leader, former Caddo prosecutor weigh in on what's next in Alton Sterling case

A Shreveport area civil rights leader says now it's the state's turn to investigate the Alton Sterling case.

Meantime, Lloyd Thompson urges calm and patience after Wednesday's announcement that federal charges will not be filed against two Baton Rouge police officers involved in the shooting death of Sterling.

The U.S. Department of Justice explained that, according to federal law, it is not enough to show that officers made a mistake or acted negligently in Sterling's death.

There must be proof that officers acted with "the specific intent to do something the law forbids," which is considered a very high legal standard.

Footage that's now been seen countless times shows the struggle between 37-year-old Sterling and the two officers last summer that led to him being fatally shot.

"I just seen a man on the ground with two officers on top of him, you know. The way I see it, (I see) no reason for him to ever have been shot," said Thompson, president of the Shreveport NAACP chapter.

He said he's very disappointed with the Justice Department's decision to not file charges against the officers.

"Those of us that practice this type of law know that the burden of proof in these type of federal charges is very high, it's proof beyond a reasonable doubt," explained former Caddo Assistant District Attorney Dhu Thompson.

The high burden meant federal prosecutors would have not only had to prove the use of force was "objectively unreasonable" but also "... that the officers acted in a willful manner with specific intent to deprive this individual of their constitutional rights," he said.

"That's a very high burden to meet."

Dhu Thompson summarized: "What they're saying is that the evidence does not sustain that high burden."

Lloyd Thompson said he is relieved to hear that Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling for Sterling's death to be investigated by state police for possible violations of state law.

"I don't think we can afford to let this kind of action happen in our state and nobody respond."

But Dhu Thompson said state prosecutors likely could face some of the very same legal hurdles to bring charges against the officers.

As Landry, he cautioned that a thorough and complete investigation could take a considerable amount of time and asked for patience from the public and the media.

