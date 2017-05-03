Editorial: Let's see if kids can guilt adults out of littering

"It is most likely mature adults driving around tossing trash and dumping their garbage along the roads. Let's see if the kids can guilt them out of it." (Source: KSLA News 12)

House Bill 111 is scheduled for debate this week on the floor of the Louisiana House of Representatives.

This bill, introduced by state Rep. Stuart Bishop, of Lafayette, would require public schools in Louisiana to provide students in certain grades with instruction in litter prevention and awareness.

They want to show kids that littering is bad, not good for the environment.

The hope is that the kids will take this message home and educate their parents.

I applaud Mr. Bishop's efforts. Really, who wouldn't like to see cleaner roads and parks.

It is just sad that we need to legislate something that should be elementary for all of us and take our kids away from reading and math.

