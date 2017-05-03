Marshall to hire interim police chief from outside department

A law enforcement administrator from outside the Marshall, Texas, Police Department will serve as the city's interim police chief.

City Manager Lisa Agnor announced Wednesday that an executive placement firm is being used to recruit someone to fill in until a successor to Chief Jesus E. "Eddie" Campa's has been selected.

Campa's last day on the job was April 26.

City officials declined his 60-day resignation notice.

So Campa packed up his office and left the police station less than 48 hours submitting his letter of resignation.

Campa, who had been police chief since August 2014, said he was resigning to pursue another opportunity for himself and his family.

He had two years left on his five-year contract.

At the time of Campa's departure, Agnor said she expected to name an interim police chief early the week of May 1.

The company whose services the city has enlisted provides "external placements of highly experienced law enforcement administrators who seek interim assignments," Agnor says in a statement released Wednesday.

"Having the opportunity to promptly place this additional person to handle daily management operations will not only allow for a smooth transition during the search for a permanent chief of police," she continues, "but will also allow Captain Best and Captain Reaves to continue leading their respective bureaus effectively and without unnecessary or burdensome additional workloads."

The city now is advertising for its next police chief, and the hiring process is expected to be concluded within 90 to 120 days, Agnor said.

People who have further questions are being directed to contact city human resources manager Cherilyn Johnston by sending email to cjohnston@marshalltexas.net.

