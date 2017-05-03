1 injured in rollover Texarkana, TX crash

Texarkana, TX police are investigating after a rollover crash Wednesday morning sent one person to the hospital.

It happened just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Arizona Avenue and Millrose Drive.

Police say 2 SUVs collided near the intersection and one of them rolled over and landed upside down.

A person from one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital. It is unclear which SUV that person was in, nor their condition.

