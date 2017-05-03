Texarkana Texas police investigating Tuesday shooting

Texarkana Texas police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday evening.

Police received reports of a shooting at 6 p.m. near the intersection of W. 14th Street and Crockett Street. Within minutes another report of a shooting victim was found in the 1500 block of Apple Street, according to a news release.

It was determined that a 28-year-old man found on Apple Street had been on W. 14th Street previously. He suffered a single gunshot wound to his left arm and treated at Christus St. Michael Hospital.

Witnesses on W. 14th Street told police that a group of three men got out of their vehicle and approached another group of men. After a verbal confrontation, the two groups began firing handguns at each other.

Both groups fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police say that it is unknown if the shooting victim was involved in the confrontation or a bystander. At least one vehicle was shot during the exchange, and police were able to collect several spent cartridges as evidence.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana CrimeStoppers at 903-793-STOP.

