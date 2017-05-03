Marshall school accepting gifts to help ETX tornado victims

Marshall, Texas, Junior High School students and staffers are gathering supplies after the deadly tornadoes that recently swept through East Texas.

But the aid is not for them, it's for their neighbors.

KSLA News 12 employees came across a flier floating around Facebook, asking for bottled water to help those in Canton, Texas.

School faculty members are asking for donations to be dropped off by 9 a.m. Friday at the school on West Houston Street in Marshall.

Also, students on Thursday will wear green and gold, the school colors for Canton Junior High.

Call (903) 927-8830 to learn more about the relief efforts.

