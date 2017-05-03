2 North LA Red Cross volunteers helping Missouri flood victims

Two volunteers from the North Louisiana chapter of the American Red Cross are bound for Missouri this week to help flood victims there.

The volunteers departing Wednesday and Thursday - Shaniqua Washington and Tracy Haacker - will help out at shelters for those forced to leave their homes.

This is Haacker's 11th deployment with the Red Cross.

Several towns and highways are under water in Missouri as a result of heavy weekend rains.

At one point, more than 200 roads were closed.

Much of the state remains under a flood warning.

"It's just that spark of hope in their eyes that someone out there actually cares, someone out there is here for us to help us," Haacker said.

"And a shoulder to lean on. We're there for them to give them that hope."

There are three Red Cross districts needing help in St. Louis, Springfield, and Cape Girardeau.

The North Louisiana volunteers plan to be at the St. Louis and Cape Girardeau locations for two weeks.

