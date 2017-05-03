Federal investigators decline charges against officers in Sterling case

Live video from KSLA News 12 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KSLA News 12 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscast, which is joined in progress as the show plays back.

The family of Alton Sterling held a press conference at the same time as the announcement came down from the Department of Justice.

The following statements were made following the official announcement from the Department of Justice that it has decided against pursing charges in the Alton Sterling investigation.

A week has passed since a Baton Rouge man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in the early morning of July 5.

The aunt of Alton Sterling, who raised him, says she forgives the officers involved in his death. She added that justice “needs to be served.”

Officials announced that federal investigators have declined to charge two Baton Rouge police officers with civil rights violations in relation to the shooting death of Alton Sterling.



View the full DOJ report here.

Family members of Sterling, as well at their attorneys, spoke out about the decision.

"I want to tell y'all some of the hurt I had yesterday. I was at work and when I got back to my car and I seen my phone blowing up. I couldn't believe what I heard on the phone. I'm on the interstate and I lost it, I panicked. So yesterday, to me was the first day that it happened. I went back to July 5 at 1:30 in the morning. I suffered all day yesterday. I suffered. What I heard today... the suffering still continues. So now that I know there is not a civil matter anymore, now it's a human matter," said Sanda Sterling, Alton's aunt, who raised him.

"This weather is indicative of what is going on in the state of Louisiana today. I think this was just said, but it needs to be reiterated. Taxpayer dollars are still paying the officer that took this young man's life and that's offensive. Based upon what was unfolded today by the prosecutors, it is very clear that the acts that were taken on that day were repulsive and demand prosecution," said Jason Williams, representative for the Sterling family.

Sandra went on to ask that the public remember Alton's name.

"Alton was human. He's no longer here, but his voice still will be heard through us. So stay behind us, because we love Alton. We don't want this to end. Remember his name," she said.

Sterling, 37, was shot and killed by a Baton Rouge police officer on July 5, 2016 after Officer Blane Salamoni and Officer Howie Lake II were called to a convenience store to investigate a report of a man threatening another man with a gun. One of several videos of the shooting appears to show one officer remove a gun from Sterling’s pocket immediately after the shooting.

After an investigation that lasted nearly 7 months, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) determined that there is not sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers violated Sterling’s civil rights. They announced what is called a “declination of charges,” meaning they are opting not to pursue charges.

The Department conducted a ten-month, comprehensive, and independent investigation of the events surrounding Sterling’s death. Federal agents and career prosecutors examined evidence from multiple independent sources, including all available footage from police vehicles that responded to the scene and the body-worn cameras from responding officers; cell-phone videos of the incident; interior and exterior surveillance video footage from the store where the shooting occurred; evidence gathered by the BRPD’s crime lab; BRPD documents related to the shooting; personnel files and background material for both involved officers, including prior use-of-force incidents; BRPD policies and training materials; all relevant dispatch recordings between and among local law enforcement, including the originating 911 calls; forensic evidence reports; the autopsy report; photographs of the crime scene; toxicology reports; EMS reports; and extensive additional electronically-stored evidence. As part of the investigation, the FBI laboratory conducted an expert forensic analysis of the video footage capturing the incident between Sterling and the officers. The FBI also interviewed dozens of witnesses, including civilian witnesses who were present at the scene and officers who responded to the scene after the shooting. The Department also consulted with two independent use-of-force experts whom the Civil Rights Division has previously used as government witnesses in criminal prosecutions of civil rights violations.

In considering whether to prosecute someone with a civil rights violation, all four of the following criteria must be met beyond a reasonable doubt:

Was the person acting as a government official (such as a police officer)? Did the person act unreasonably (did they commit the act with no good reason)? Did they act willfully to violate the person’s civil rights (meaning the person knew what they were doing was wrong and was a violation of civil rights)? Was there any injury of some sort?

The Sterling case will next go to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. That agency will be asked to determine whether the officers involved should face any state criminal charges. One example of a possible state criminal charge is manslaughter.

State prosecutors say their investigation has not yet started because they will not receive evidence in the case from the feds until the federal probe is over.

