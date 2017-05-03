Federal investigators decline charges against officers in Sterling case

Live video from KSLA News 12 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KSLA News 12 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscast, which is joined in progress as the show plays back.
The aunt of Alton Sterling, who raised him, says she forgives the officers involved in his death. She added that justice “needs to be served.”More >>
A week has passed since a Baton Rouge man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in the early morning of July 5.More >>
The following statements were made following the official announcement from the Department of Justice that it has decided against pursing charges in the Alton Sterling investigation.More >>
The family of Alton Sterling held a press conference at the same time as the announcement came down from the Department of Justice.More >>
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department cleared a line of protesters that was partially blocking a busy roadway Thursday night. According to witnesses, at least two people were arrested.More >>
The United States Department of Justice has notified the office of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards it has reached a decision in the Alton Sterling case and will make an announcement on Wednesday. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
The U.S. Army has released photos showing the final moments of Specialist Hilda I. Clayton's life. She was an Augusta native killed in 2013 while filming a training exercise in Afghanistan. A mortar tube exploded directly in front of her. And that explosion was caught by her camera.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.More >>
