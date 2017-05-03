Bossier City man found guilty of molestation

A Bossier City man was found guilty Tuesday of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13.

James Hardy Pitman, 40, was accused of molesting a young girl over a period of three years before his arrest in December 2014.

A second female victim, now an adult, testified that she, too, was molested by Pitman while she was a minor.

Pitman opted for a bench trial in Caddo District Court, before District Judge Brady D. O'Callaghan.

He faces a minimum sentence of at least 25 years in prison at hard labor and up to 99 years behind bars, with the first 25 years to be served without probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

He will return to court July 18 for sentencing.

Pitman was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Mekisha Smith Creal. He was defended by Mary Harried.

Pitman was previously convicted for simple battery (1995), disturbing the peace (1999), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (2012), domestic abuse battery (2012 and 2013), resisting an officer (2013) and misdemeanor theft (2013).

