Pregnant woman escapes burning home

A pregnant woman is recovering after escaping her burning home Tuesday night in Shreveport.

More than a dozen firefighters responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. to the 100 block of West 78th Street in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

When fire crews arrived the family was standing outside the home.

Fire crews say the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.

The house had heavy smoke damage.

The pregnant woman was taken to University Health to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The family is expected to be able to return to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

