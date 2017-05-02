Evacuations lifted after reported explosion in Red River Parish

Authorities have shut down Louisiana Highway 1 at Yearwood Road in Red River Parish. That's just south of Caspiana and the Caddo Parish line. (Source: Google Maps)

This image is from video that Caddo Ward 8 Constable Eric Hatfield says he shot after he called in the explosion the night of May 2 at a gas separation plant in northern Red River Parish. (Source: Eric Hatfield)

Crews are working to determine what caused multiple explosions reported in Red River Parish Tuesday night.

The ensuing fire was allowed to burn out overnight.

It happened before 9 p.m. just south of Caspiana and about three miles south of the Caddo Parish line.

Caddo Ward 8 Constable Eric Hatfield says he shot video after calling in the explosion about 8:40 p.m. at a Kinder Morgan, now known as Kinderhawk, gas separation plant in northern Red River Parish.

There was a secondary explosion about a half hour after he arrived on site, Hatfield said.

State police say the values on site were too hot and too dangerous for crews to reach.

The explosion forced people to evacuate their homes and shut down Highway 1 on the north end at the Caddo-Red River line and on the south end at Highway 509, according to state police.

The fire was out around midnight. Roadways have since reopened and the evacuation order was lifted.

No injuries were reported during the explosion. Trooper Cordell Hayes with state police says no one was working on site at the time of the explosion.

The investigation is expected to begin Wednesday morning.

