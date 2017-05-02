Crews return after explosions, fire in Red River gas facility

Authorities have shut down Louisiana Highway 1 at Yearwood Road in Red River Parish. That's just south of Caspiana and the Caddo Parish line. (Source: Google Maps)

This image is from video that Caddo Ward 8 Constable Eric Hatfield says he shot after he called in the explosion the night of May 2 at a gas separation plant in northern Red River Parish. (Source: Eric Hatfield)

Crews are working to determine what caused multiple explosions reported in Red River Parish Tuesday night.

The ensuing fire was allowed to burn out overnight.

It happened before 9 p.m. at the KinderHawk Plantation West treating plant just south of Caspiana and about three miles south of the Caddo Parish line.

Caddo Ward 8 Constable Eric Hatfield says he shot video after calling in the explosion about 8:40 p.m.

There was a secondary explosion about a half hour after he arrived on site, Hatfield said.

State police say the valves on site were too hot and too dangerous for crews to reach.

According to statements from the company owning the plant, Kinder Morgan, a processing unit was affected as well as its associated piping. Both were isolated during the fire's extinguishing.

Kinder Morgan Director of Public Affairs Richard Wheatley the fire was able to be contained inside a fenced area and that cause of the blaze is still to be determined.

The explosion forced three different households to be evacuated and shut down Highway 1 on the north end at the Caddo-Red River line and on the south end at Highway 509, according to state police.

"We do a mandatory evacuation that was eventually lifted after they did the control shut off of the facility," Trooper First Class Matt Harris told KSLA.

The treatment plant's neighbors told KSLA they wanted to remain unnamed but said they were safe during the evacuation aside from being scared after seeing the flames.

Wheatley reported residual natural gas was allowed to burn off and the fire was out at approximately 12:27 a.m. Roadways have since reopened and the evacuation order was lifted.

No injuries were reported during the explosion. Trooper Cordell Hayes with state police says no one was working on site at the time of the explosion.

Trooper Matt Harris told KSLA Wednesday morning that no Louisiana or federal laws were broken during the explosions so they are turning the investigation over to Kinder Morgan.

"We're there not to investigate how the equipment failure happened. That relies on the company," he said. "We're there to make sure that the company did what they were supposed to do, to make sure that they followed protocol and followed the laws of the state of Louisiana."

Kinder Morgan released this statement early Wednesday morning:

"We especially want to thank the Louisiana State Police and other emergency responders, including fire and hazmat personnel, for their fast and professional response. We appreciate their expertise and cooperation in assisting us in managing this incident and bringing it to a safe, injury-free conclusion early this morning."

Wheatley told KSLA their internal investigation is expected to begin Wednesday morning barring any severe weather.

