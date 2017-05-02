Crews return after explosions, fire in Red River gas facility

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.More >>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
The U.S. Army has released photos showing the final moments of Specialist Hilda I. Clayton's life. She was an Augusta native killed in 2013 while filming a training exercise in Afghanistan. A mortar tube exploded directly in front of her. And that explosion was caught by her camera.More >>
The U.S. Army has released photos showing the final moments of Specialist Hilda I. Clayton's life. She was an Augusta native killed in 2013 while filming a training exercise in Afghanistan. A mortar tube exploded directly in front of her. And that explosion was caught by her camera.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.More >>
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.More >>