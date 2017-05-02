Aquarium needs 45 workers; job fairs slated in late May

Shreveport Aquarium needs 45 worker and will hold job fairs the last two weeks of May, officials said. (Source: Shreveportaquarium.com)

Shreveport Aquarium might have a job for you.

Officials today told Caddo School Board members that job fairs will be held during the last two weeks of this month.

That news came during School Board members' workshop.

Aquarium leaders said they are looking to fill 45 positions.

The aquarium itself still is under construction and is expected to open in August.

