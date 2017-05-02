May marks peak mosquito season of the year

Not only is this time of the year peak severe weather season, it's also peak mosquito season, according to many pest control companies.

Jarrod Horton, the owner of Anti-Pest, said they have been very busy treating mosquitoes this year.

"People have been interested in having their yard treated. They don't want their children playing in the backyard and get bitten by a mosquito that might be carrying a disease," said Horton. "A lot of people want to enjoy their yard more and you can't do that if you are swatting mosquitoes."

Horton said the recent weather has been great for mosquito activity.

When it comes to treating yards for mosquitoes, Horton says it's important to spray underneath the leaves of trees.

"Mosquitoes like to rest underneath the leaf surface, so that's the goal of using the mist blower to actually coat the underside of the leaves with the product," said Horton

Horton also says it's not to forget to be on the look out for standing water because it doesn't take a ton of water for mosquitoes to breed. A few common places to keep an eye on are bird baths, flower pots, gutters and any nearby ditches.

"If you do have standing water either in a ditch or in a flower pot or in your gutters, it is important to treat that with a growth regulate such as a granule." said Horton. "That breaks the life cycle of the mosquito and prevents it from growing into an adult."

Horton says here in the ArkLaTex you can't get rid of mosquitoes but you can have a reduction treatment.

"You could do the best job on your yard and your house, but a neighbor's house or woods nearby might have an area that is not being treated," said Horton.

Horton recommends treating yards with caution because mosquitoes might not be the only problem this time of year.

"Be careful as your moving things around in your flower bed or you're reaching you hand in to pull leaves out from trees and shrubs. You could encounter a snake. Make sure if you turn any board over or stones snakes could be hiding underneath that too," said Horton.

Horton said you can help keep snakes off your property with a product called Snake-A-Way, but make sure you do not have any snakes on your property before you sprinkle it.

