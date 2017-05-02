Bossier City Council OKs tacking $3 fee onto CenturyLink tickets

Patrons of CenturyLink Center soon will be paying $3 more for tickets purchased for events and concerts at the Bossier City venue.

Bossier City Council members Tuesday gave final approval to the fee, down from the $5 originally proposed, city spokesman Mark Natale said.

The proposal was amended by its sponsor, Council President David Montgomery, to lower the fee to $3 and to change "a little bit in the terms of its description," Natale said.

Revenues from the tax will go back to the city to be used for restoration of the facility that opened in 2000.

Montgomery said the work is needed so the venue can continue to draw events and well-known performers.

In part, it states: "The city of Bossier City is the owner of the CenturyLink, and capital needs related to the CenturyLink Center facility are increasing as the building and systems age. ... This assessment will assist with capital cost related to the CenturyLink Center."

The fee will apply to all tickets sold at the center.

