Company to build warehouse in AR, close one each in AR and LA

Husqvarna Group plans to close its warehouse in Shreveport, where 44 people work, once it opens its new warehouse in Nashville, Ark. (Source: Google Maps)

A maker of outdoor power equipment plans to add a warehouse to its operations in Nashville, Ark.

And once it is in operation, Husqvarna Group said the plan is to close its warehouse operations in DeQueen, Ark., and Shreveport, La.

Work on the 350,000-square-foot warehouse adjacent to the company's Nashville manufacturing plant is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year.

The warehouse is planned to be fully operational by the end of 2018.

“We’re always looking for ways to better serve our customers in an increasingly competitive market, and this new state-of-the-art facility will help us improve our product/cost value position by optimizing warehousing and distribution,” said Jim Moore, vice president and general manager of sourcing, operations and supply chain for Husqvarna Group’s consumer brands division.

The Nashville warehouse will mean the addition of several full-time positions, the company said.

Husqvarna Group has 44 employees at its Shreveport warehouse and 18 in DeQueen, said Tony Cochran, general manager of the company's handheld division in Nashville.

"Once we have completed our consolidation, all those who want to remain employed by Husqvarna will be offered a position in Nashville."

Husqvarna Group produces chain saws, trimmers, blowers, pole saws and hedge trimmers under the Husqvarna, Poulan Pro, Jonsered, McCulloch and Weed Eater brands.

