TTFD to relocate 3 fire stations to improve emergency response times

Changes are coming for Texarkana, Texas firefighters as work is underway to realign three of the city's five fire stations.

Fire department leaders say their current response times to emergencies range anywhere from three to six minutes, depending on the location of the call.

"We just need to readjust to better cover the citizens of Texarkana," said Fire Chief Eric Schlotter, "Six minutes is a little too long. We need to get that shortened."

In order to fix the problem, Chief Schlotter said they plan to relocate the fire stations in downtown Texarkana, The Summerhill Road Station and the station located on Richmond Road.

"The move will help increase response times and set the stage for us to cover the city as it continues to grow," he explained.

While the new locations for the fire stations have not been finalized, the move will provide two sites north of Interstate 30.

"That is where we continue to see growth of the city, yet only one station is up there. 20% of our force is up there to protect that," said Chief Schlotter.

The proposed move is part of the Texarkana, Texas Capital Improvement Plan. The city council has approved the $6.9 million realignment cost, which the chief says will increase safety for all citizens.

"Although you may not have a station as close to you as you currently do, the overall coverage of the entire city will be better with the relocation than it is today."

According to Chief Schlotter this is the first time the city of Texarkana, Texas will do a major relocation of fire stations.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.