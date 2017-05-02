Yorkie allegedly doused with gasoline dies; arrests expected

Sophie, a Yorkshire terrier so named by a Webster animal rescue group, died after allegedly being doused with gasoline and suffering burns over 80 percent of her body. (Source: Michelle Benson Lewis)

An ArkLaTex sheriff expects to soon make one or more arrests over the death of dog.

"It is sickening, heartbreaking that somebody would do that," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.

The Yorkshire terrier, or Yorkie, was brought to a north Webster Parish animal rescue group after reportedly being doused with gasoline, a volunteer said.

Michelle Benson Lewis, of Lumberjack Rescue in Springhill, said she was contacted Monday afternoon by the Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office in reference to a dog that had been badly burned.

Initially, it was thought that Sophie had burns over 70 percent of her body and that she might lose an ear.

"She has a long road ahead of her," said a Facebook post Monday in which Lumberjack Rescue sought donations for her veterinary care.

Further examination at a veterinarian's office in Springhill revealed her wounds were more extensive, Lewis said.

The dog died.

"With great sadness and pain in my heart, I have to share that this sweet baby has crossed the rainbow bridge," she posted Tuesday.

The attack on the dog was reported Sunday on Buckner Street just outside the corporate limits of the town of Homer, the sheriff said.

Plans are to interview some people, possibly juveniles and adults, on Wednesday morning and to make some arrests the same day, Bailey added.

Lewis said Sophie, a name given by the animal rescue group, was a neighbor's dog.

The sheriff could not confirm that. "We don't know who the owner of the dog is," Bailey said.

Sophie's owner reportedly did not seek medical attention for the dog after the attack because they could not afford the veterinary bill, Lewis said.

"I will follow this case closely," Lewis added, promising to be in court demanding justice if and when the investigation gets to that point.

Animal activists also are being urged to rally June 12 at the courthouse in Bradley, Ark, Lewis added.

That's where and when the owner of a pit bull that recently strangled itself in Bradley is due in court, she said.

Lumberjack Rescue recovered a rat terrier and a dachshund from the same property. They now are in the care of a Texarkana veterinarian, Lewis said.

Lumberjack Rescue announced Feb. 11 that, due to a lack of support, it will close its doors Aug. 31.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.