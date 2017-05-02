Disaster exercise to take place at Louisiana Boardwalk on Wednesday

It may look like an emergency at the Louisiana Boardwalk on Wednesday morning, but it's just a drill.

Bossier public safety agencies will conduct an emergency disaster exercise on Wednesday morning at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets beginning at 7:30 a.m., according to a news release from Bossier City Police Department.

This is only a drill, the public is advised not to be alarmed.

The exercises will conclude well before the shopping center opens for business.

A number of emergency response vehicles will be on the property in near the Regal Cinema with lights and sirens activated. A brief period of simulated gunfire and smoke may be seen in the area as well.

The Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is holding this exercise in an effort to better prepare the shopping center's management and first responders in case of an emergency at the Boardwalk.

