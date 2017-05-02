Dallas man accused of prostituting 3 females in Bossier City

BOOKED: Marketh D. Bailey, 24, of Dallas, one count each of human trafficking, pandering, promoting prostitution, racketeering and money laundering. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A sting at a Bossier City hotel has led to the arrest of a Dallas man on charges that he forced three females ages 18, 19 and 20 into prostitution.

Authorities say 24-year-old Marketh D. Bailey has been booked on one count each of human trafficking, pandering, promoting prostitution, racketeering and money laundering.

He is accused of bringing all three females to Bossier City from the Dallas area.

Narcotics agents with the Bossier Sheriff/Bossier Police Narcotics Task Force arrested Bailey during an undercover operation April 26 in which an 18-year-old female agreed to exchange sex for money from an undercover agent, the sheriff's office reported.

The female, who is 9 months' pregnant, reportedly told the undercover agent that Bailey had forced her into prostitution.

She also said that she and the other two females wanted to leave, but Bailey beat her when she tried one time, says a news release from sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis said.

The other two females also reportedly told the undercover agent that they wanted to stop prostituting but were too scared to leave after seeing the other female get beaten.

Bailey is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing, where his bond has been set at $50,000.

