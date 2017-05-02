Strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon. An increased threat of locally heavy rainfall, large hail, damaging wind and even a few isolated tornadoes will be possible for areas south of the I-20 corridor.

Wednesday morning will begin muggy and mild, but generally quiet with maybe a shower, or two. Throughout the afternoon scattered storms will develop across the region. A squall line is likely to form in the later parts of the afternoon and quickly push through the area. This is where we could find the greatest threat for damaging wind and isolated tornadoes.

Heavy rainfall will be possible, especially for areas south of I-20. This is where we could see 2-3+" of additional rainfall.

Storms will move through quickly, clearing the ArkLaTex by early evening. Cooler and drier air will fill in behind the line of storms.

Here's the latest look at FutureTrack to give you an idea of when storms may move through:

2pm

4pm

6pm

8pm

11pm

