Strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon. An increased threat of locally heavy rainfall, large hail, damaging wind and even a few isolated tornadoes will be possible for areas south of the I-20 corridor.
Wednesday morning will begin muggy and mild, but generally quiet with maybe a shower, or two. Throughout the afternoon scattered storms will develop across the region. A squall line is likely to form in the later parts of the afternoon and quickly push through the area. This is where we could find the greatest threat for damaging wind and isolated tornadoes.
Heavy rainfall will be possible, especially for areas south of I-20. This is where we could see 2-3+" of additional rainfall.
Storms will move through quickly, clearing the ArkLaTex by early evening. Cooler and drier air will fill in behind the line of storms.
Here's the latest look at FutureTrack to give you an idea of when storms may move through:
2pm
4pm
6pm
8pm
11pm
The KSLA Stormtracker 12 weather team provides multiple ways to keep you updated on the weather conditions.
Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.