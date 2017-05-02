Storms down trees, utility lines in ETX; power outages reported

Live video from KSLA News 12 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KSLA News 12 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscast, which is joined in progress as the show plays back.
A large tree fell on top of a residence in the 3600 block of Fm 3310, South of Henderson. The owners tell KLTV they were sitting inside their home around 4:30 when a huge gust of wind blew through, sending a tree through the front of their home. The couple's porch was destroyed as well as the front of their house. They were able to escape through the back of the house and were unharmed. The fire department did have to come out to shut off power and gas to the home. Copyright 2017 ...More >>
The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.
There are several ways you can stay up to date on severe weather in the ArkLaTex with KSLA News 12 and the StormTracker 12 Weather team!
Governor's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency PreparednessMore >>
