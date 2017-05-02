Storms down trees, utility lines in ETX; power outages reported

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

A large tree fell on top of a residence in the 3600 block of Fm 3310, South of Henderson. The owners tell KLTV they were sitting inside their home around 4:30 when a huge gust of wind blew through, sending a tree through the front of their home. The couple's porch was destroyed as well as the front of their house. They were able to escape through the back of the house and were unharmed. The fire department did have to come out to shut off power and gas to the home. Copyright 2017 ...

Precinct 4 Panola County, Texas, Commissioner Dale LaGrone helps his road and bridge crew clear roads after the storms the afternoon of May 3. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Rodger McLane)

Storm damage the afternoon of May 3 in Panola County, Texas. (Source: James Parish/KSLA News 12)

Residents are cleaning up damage in the wake of a tornado warning issued the afternoon of May 3 for the East Texas counties of Panola and Shelby.

Watch severe weather coverage streaming live online, on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps and on Roku. You also can track storms on the KSLA News 12 Weather app, where you have access to live radar and more.

The Panola County, Texas, 911 Call Center reported to the National Weather Service office in Shreveport that trees and power lines were downed across the western part of the county.

AEP-SWEPCO reported 23 power outages affecting 2,680 of its customers in the Carthage, Texas, area.

A Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative said that utility has received only about a dozen calls.

The Weather Service has received a report from the public about numerous trees down a mile south of Carthage and a number of power lines down in the East Texas city.

In particular, numerous trees were snapped or uprooted along Farm-to-Market Roads 10 and 2517 and County Road 121 in Panola County.

Also, a barn along FM 10 had roof damage.

Law enforcement agencies have reported trees down in the Timpson area in Shelby County, Texas, and in the Grand Cane area in DeSoto Parish, La.

The strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon brought the threat of locally heavy rainfall, large hail, damaging wind and even a few isolated tornadoes to areas south of the I-30 corridor.

The storms were predicted to move through quickly, clearing the ArkLaTex by early evening.

Cooler and drier air filled in behind the line of storms.

5pm

7pm

10pm

