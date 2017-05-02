Shreveport Downtown Artwalk rescheduled for Thursday

With the weather forecast for Wednesday calling for gloomy skies, the Shreveport Downtown Artwalk has been pushed back to Thursday.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. that day in the 200 blocks of Texas and Travis Streets and the Red River District in Shreveport, according to the event's Facebook page.

Venues participating in the event include Bon Temps Coffee Bar, Fully Stacked, Norsworthy Gallery and The Remington Suite Hotel & Spa.

Haze On Texas and Stray Cat also are participating. These locations are open only to people age 21 or older; proper identification is required.

Artists who will present their works include Caitlin Rose, Julianne Smoak, Linda Dickson, Whitney Tates, Kei Thomas Photography, Shelby Heaser, Brittany Strickland Photography, Magot-pie, Raye Hinze, Rodney Sims, David Sprague, Karen T. La Beau and more.

A scavenger hunt will be held downtown. Participants need to meet at The Remington Suite Hotel & Cap between 5 and 5:30 p.m. to participate.

Scavengers can choose to work alone or in groups of four to find and photograph 10 items throughout the Artwalk.

All teams and scavengers who participated will be entered into a drawing for prizes. Names will be called at 8 p.m.

For more information on the scavenger hunt, visit its Facebook page by clicking here.

